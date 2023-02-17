Ghana’s economic power is currently on the brink of a catastrophe – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongo Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has noted that Ghana’s economic power is currently on the brink of a catastrophe.

Reacting to statements made by Ofori-Atta on the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) in parliament on Thursday, February 16, 2023, the MP said, the country, which was once considered the shining black star of Africa and referred to as the poster child of economic growth, is now an image of economic disaster.



“… Ghana used to be the poster child of economic growth, of democratic stability. This was a country that other African countries were asked to emulate. Today, all of those gains have been eroded. We are at the precipice, we are on the brink of economic catastrophe, of Armageddon, of a cataclysmic economic disaster because of a finance minister who has betrayed the trust of the Ghanaian people,” he said.



Ablakwa proceeded to criticize the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, for quoting a scripture from the Bible which urged people to give thanks to the Lord and make His works known to all.

According to the MP, the fact that the minister can still rejoice, and ask Ghanaians to do same despite the harsh economic challenges, means that the country is even in deeper trouble than he thought.



“This is no time to rejoice. If the minister is still rejoicing, then our problems are bigger than I ever imagine. Because it tells us that the president, his vice president, his finance minister, they are in a buddle, they are totally out of touch. They are in a world of their own and they are still in a rejoicing mood,” he said.



