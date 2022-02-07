Ghana’s economy hopelessly devastated but NDC will turn it around in 2025 – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said his party is prepared to take over from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

He believes that the NDC is in the position to win the next general elections to form the next government to manage the economy.



Speaking on the New Day show on TV3 with Johnnie Hughes on Monday, February 7, he noted that the current government has destroyed the local economy to a maximum level.



In his view, whoever will win the next elections will find it difficult to turn around the economy but the NDC is ready for that challenge.

“I buy fuel, the prices are high but I have no option. I squeeze other things to be able to buy fuel because my job has to be done.



“The challenges that we are having, we in the NDC are going to the drawing board because 2025 is not going to be easy. 2025 will be a difficult year, whoever comes to power in 2025 will find it very difficult but we are prepared for that.



“We have turned around the economy that is hopelessly devastated before and we fixed it and so we are expecting to take over another hopelessly devastated economy and we will fix it.”