Ghana’s economy in a deep hole, go to IMF for help – Former NPP MP to Akufo-Addo government

Former Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah

Assibey Yeboah wants government to go back to the IMF

Brawl in Parliament over E-Levy



E-Levy reduced to 1.5%



Former New Patriotic Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah, has urged the current government of Ghana to consider going to the International Monetary Fund for assistance.



The government of Ghana is currently faced with revenue challenges with the passing of a controversial bill that is supposed to cushion government’s revenue shortfall currently hanging in limbo.



Projected revenue from the Electronic Transactions Levy if passed into law by parliament is estimated at some GHC6.9 billion.

But speaking in an interview with Citi News monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Assibey Yeboah, who is also a former Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee urged government to reconsider its decision not to seek IM assistance.



According to him, the E-Levy even if it is passed would not be able to salvage Ghana’s economy which according to him has been plunged into a ‘hole.’



“Without a doubt, I think we should be placing a call to Washington if we haven’t really done that. We are just not going to ask for the funds just because E-Levy has been passed or not. E-Levy will just bring about GH¢5 billion. We are in a deep hole of our tax revenue and facing difficulties, so going to the Fund will give us some support.”



“So there is nothing wrong with going to the Fund. Ghana is a member of the IMF so what is wrong going to ask for support when we are in difficulties to go and pool resources. If I was the finance minister, I will be convincing the President that it is about time we went back,” he stated.



He maintained that the expected revenue from the imposition of a 1.5% levy on all electronic transactions will not assure of economic stability for the nation.

“The GH¢6.9 billion target cannot be realized. There are a lot of exemptions so, in my estimation, the maximum amount we can get from the E-Levy is GH¢5 billion, and that is less than a billion dollars, so I do not think that the E-Levy is going to be a panacea to our revenues. Going to the IMF will ensure some stability and above all, we are going to get some $3 billion,” he said.



Background



The government of Ghana is seeking to pass a new tax policy that will see the imposition of 1.5% levy on all electronic transactions.



The policy dubbed the E-Levy has generated fierce dissent from the opposition National Democratic Congress and its minority membership in parliament amidst various concerns from the general populace.