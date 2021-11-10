Ghana’s economy in a ditch – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo government of running the Ghanaian economy into a ditch.

“So, the economy has been run into a ditch and I know that in a few days’ time, they will read the budget and it’s the intention of this government to increase taxes and increase tariffs on electricity and water and all that.



“How much more hardship can the people of Ghana take?” he wondered, adding: “We, as the NDC, will play our part and give a voice to the voiceless and let people in authority know what the people of Ghana are going through and, so, we shall play our role properly as the opposition in this country,” Mr Mahama said during a meeting with Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, as part of his Thank You tour of Accra on Tuesday.



Mr. Mahama further noted, “In all this hardship, we cannot forget that there’s a growing poverty in coastal communities in this country and it comes all the way from Aflao to Axim because the traditional occupations of our people have been affected”.



Some economists and financial analysts have predicted that the country may go under an IMF program over the revenue distress and piling debts.

Ghana’s debt is currently above ¢335 billion.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has however dismissed suggestions that the country run to the IMF.



“Absolutely not. We’ve gone to the Eurobond market, I guess 4 out of the 5 years since we came and those are always alternatives that we consider,” he told Citi FM.