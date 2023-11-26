Ghana’s economy is already on 24 hours - Amansie South DCE replies Mahama

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie South, Clement Opoku Gyamfi has shredded former President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy promise into pieces.

The Amansie South DCE questioned the former President’s ability to fulfill the promise, digging up his past records.



John Mahama has assured Ghanaians that if re-elected President, he will ensure the economy runs 24 hours stressing this is part of his manifesto to improving the living standards of the citizenry as he believes the New Patriotic Party led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians.



"A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment," he promised.



But to lawyer Clement Opoku Gyamfi, Ghana’s economy is already running 24 hours, hence he feels the former President and leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress is only saying something “so, he will have power again”.



He recounted the days of dumsor that plagued Ghanaians among other bad policies that characterized the previous Mahama administration.

“There’s no bank in Ghana that closes. As I sit here now, you can send money to me; you can send money as late as 12 midnight or 1 am…You don’t even need to go to the bank. So, the bank is running 24/7”, he cited on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show.



He expatiated that in several sectors of the economy, the services are non-stop.



“Today, when you go to Bantama even at 2 am, you will find food to buy or something to eat”, he added.



