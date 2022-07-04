Ghana’s economy is hungry for brilliant Dr. Duffuor - Tema East NDC executive

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is the former Finance Minister

An Executive member of the Tema East Constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has said that the current turmoil within Ghana’s economy is a call by providence on the country to elect a thoroughbred Economist as the country’s next president.

And according to Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, the messiah that the economy is hungry for is none other than former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.



“It is very clear, from the current economic difficulties that this country cannot afford to experiment anymore. It will take serious experience and skill in economics to turn the country around and if you consider the persons whose names have come up for the next presidency, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor stands distinguished”, Moshake wrote in a piece.



He added, “Ghana’s economy is hungry for Duffuor right now.” The observation is coming in the wake of the Akufo-Addo government finally succumbing to an IMF bailout after months of resisting the need to go to the Fund for a program.



Ghana is however in for a long haul according to experts because of the worsened state of the economy plagued by high debt, low revenue, high double digit inflation and massive depreciation of the local currency.



Moshake points out that, “the need for an astute economist to be the next leader after President Akufo-Addo is now clear to anybody who knows the implications of where we are now. It is therefore gratifying that we have the two major parties, advertising economists as likely probable presidential candidates.”

He added however that, “but so far, one of the probable candidates, that is the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will find it difficult to convince Ghanaians that he can take the country out of the mess since he has been the head of the economic management team which has been supervising the economy.



“The National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Dr. Kwabena Duffuor however, appears to be the new breath of fresh air that Ghanaians can trust to handle the economy and I think it will be very easy for the NDC to sell him to voters.”



Moshake pointed out that the credentials of Dr. Duffuor include his experience as a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, former Finance Minister and a distinguished entrepreneur who founded UniBank.



“If they go head to head, Dr. Duffuor beats Dr. Bawumia on every score; Duffuor is a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Bawumia is only a former Deputy Governor; Duffuor is a former Finance Minister under whom the country saw economic growth and single digit inflation while Dr. Bawumia is the Vice President and Head of the current economic management team which has taken us back to the IMF,” Moshake wrote.



He added that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor also has experience as a successful entrepreneur while Dr. Bawumia has zero entrepreneurial experience. The Tema East NDC Executive member stressed that for the NDC, “providence itself is asking us to elect Dr. Kwabena Duffuor as our next flagbearer if we want to win easily.”