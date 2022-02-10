Ghana's economy is stable - NPP

NPP director of communications, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Government observing all structures to be suggested by IMF - Buaben Asamoah

We managed to sustain the economy during the peak of COVID-19, NPP director of communications



Government trying to generate revenue internally with E-Levy, Buaben Asamoah



Despite concerns raised by some Ghanaians that the economy is faced with hardship, the Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, thinks otherwise.



According to him, inasmuch as the country is battling with the global pandemic - coronavirus - the local economy is sturdy.



Speaking at a press conference held in Accra on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, the director of communications for NPP said government is putting measures in place to consolidate the progress of growth in the country.

It is for this reason that government wants to implement the E-Levy to generate revenue internally to boost the economy.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa poured scorn on suggestions made by some Ghanaians to run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.



“Our economy is sound, based on strong performances pre and during the pandemic...That inherent soundness is what supported us to stay in focus and not drop into negative growth in the year. COVID was very high, but we managed to sustain ourselves at 0.4 percent (economic growth),” he said.



“Our plan is to consolidate the process of growth from within, observing all the structures of the IMF… i.e. trying to raise revenues internally. We are trying to do that with the E-Levy,” he added.



Meanwhile, government has started educating Ghanaians on the need to accept the E-Levy to generate revenue for the country through town hall meetings.