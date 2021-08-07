'Ghana's economy presently is one of the best in the world' - Nana B replies #FixtheCountry protesters

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, has waded into discussions over the just-ended "#FixtheCountry" protest held by some aggrieved Ghanaians on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Hundreds of Ghanaians trooped into the streets of Accra to register their displeasure with President Nana Akufo-Addo's governance.



They wielded placards with some reading; 'Ghana is the most religious yet most corrupt', ‘If Ghana was your personal property, would you run it like this?’, 'No to Nepotism, Family and Friends Government', 'Fix Dumsor' among others.



Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Henry Nana Boakye, popularly called Nana B strongly opined that the President is fixing the country already, therefore questioning the logic in embarking on such a protest.



Nana B noted that the President has done exceptionally well looking at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the World's economy and the ravages of the pandemic on the growth of Ghana.

''His Excellency, the President, he is fixing the country and everyday, he's working...I will pray God to continually give Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the wisdom, the strength, the courage and divine direction to effectively execute his duties," he said.



He added that, under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, ''Ghana's economy presently is one of the best in the world...because they assess the economy with the negative impact of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 has affected every nation...I was proud to be a Ghanaian but how we managed this COVID-19 has made me super-proud to be a Ghanaian''.



Nana B believed the ''FixtheCountry'' campaigners have an ulterior motive.



