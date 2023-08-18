Ghana’s education is in tatters because wards of politicians attend private schools – Angel Carbonu

President of the National Graduate Association of Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu

The President of the National Graduate Association of Teachers (NAGRAT), Mr. Angel Carbonu, says Ghana’s Education system is in tatters because the children of politicians do not attend public schools.

He notes that most politicians enroll their children in the best schools in the country or outside the country and therefore pay no attention to the plight of public schools that are suffering.



Angel Carbonu made this known in an interview on Accra-based OKAY FM.



He indicated that politicians have the data and are aware of the challenges encountered in the various public schools, but since they don’t affect them directly, they have ignored the problems and left them to persist.

“They don’t enroll their children in public basic schools, so they don’t care what goes on there or the challenges pupils have to surmount. They know the problems; they have the intelligence and security people. The question is that they don’t care,” he said.



He continued, “If a prominent person had died in the area, they would have found funding to asphalt the roads or help build the school there, so how come there is a school in a community in a deprived state and nothing can’t be done? We are losing our priorities as a people, and I think there is no leadership”.



“We will need to start some level of agitation to get GetFund working for the people. There will be a need for a review so that no government can come and dip their hands into the fund away from what the fund is meant for,” he said.