2
Menu
News

Ghana’s educational curriculum has no philosophy beyond STEM – Rev Opuni-Frimpong

Opuni Frimpong0.png Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Opuni-Frimpong says Ghana is now training intellectual criminals

Current educational curriculum not holistic - Opuni-Frimpong

STEM alone does not build society - Opuni-Frimpong

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has bemoaned the government’s overdependence on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) for basic and high school education.

According to him, the current curricula are made up of subjects that do not help students build moral values which have led to the training of many intellectual criminals in the country, myjoyonlince.com reported.

Dr Opuni-Frimpong further stated that the educational curricula had no philosophy aside from STEM, unlike previous educational curricula that focused on building the mind, heart and hands of Ghanaian students.

“Somebody must tell me the philosophy of education in this country beyond STEM. It is as if you give Ghanaian students Science, Technology and the new things they are talking about and you have solved every problem. I will tell you that education without moral and spiritual values, they are producing intelligent criminals and so far, I don’t know how many we have produced.

“Somebody should tell the Minister of Education that science and technology alone do not build a society. You give science and technology education without moral and spiritual values, you are producing intelligent criminals,” he said.

The academic urged the Minister for Education to consider reviewing the current educational curricula for it to include subjects that will help Ghanaian students cultivate good moral values.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Shatta Wale slams critics over claims of abandoning his mother
My husband's name was part of non-existent hospital staff list - Diana Hamilton
Juliet Ibrahim is still my ‘tight buddy’ despite divorce – Kwadwo Safo Jnr
AG asks High Court to deny #FixTheCountry convener bail
10 students were illegally admitted into Ghana School of Law – GLC
How ‘dirty cop’ Reindorf Gyimah reacted after allegedly 'killing' colleague
How L\Cpl Nyame fell from Best Recruit to 'deadly criminal'
Bullion van heists: Agyenim-Boateng questions Police
Mahama reacts to Supreme Court ruling
Bridget Otoo sends message to IGP
Related Articles: