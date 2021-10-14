Ghana’s electoral successes, inspiration to ECOWAS neighbours — Jean Mensa

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa has touted the 2020 General Election as transparent, credible, peaceful and historic.

She said Ghana’s electoral story can be an inspiration to the sub-region and provide best practices for other countries to emulate.



Speaking at a High-level ECOWAS Parliamentary Seminar at Winneba in the Central region, Mrs. Mensa said last year’s General election has proven that elections in the sub-region can be run efficiently in spite of the odds and challenges.



Mrs. Mensa regretted the 7 lives lost during the polls.

She said although the deaths did not occur at the EC’s polling stations or arise out of misconduct on the part of the Commission, she asked the security agencies to release its findings.



The EC Chairperson disclosed that the Commission saved the nation 90 million dollars in organizing the election due to the cost-saving measures it adopted.