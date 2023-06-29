Ghana’s enviable record of religious tolerance, harmony must be maintained – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghana’s belief in religious tolerance, harmony, and co-existence is iconic.

That enviable record, he said, ought to be maintained to deepen social cohesion and stability at all times.



“This country continues to be a haven of peace in the stormy waters of West Africa,” he noted while addressing the national celebration of the Eid-al-Adha, at Independence Square, Accra.



Eid al-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice) is the most important Islamic holiday that commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.



It is marked by the slaughtering of livestock, and distributing part of the meat to the poor.



The holiday begins on the 10th day of the Islamic lunar month of Dhul-Hijja, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

In Ghana, the Muslim community commemorated the day with the President and his Vice, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, assisting the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, to slaughter a lamb at Independence Square.



The sacred ceremony was characterised by prayers by the Muslim community for God’s guidance and blessings as the nation sought to overcome its development challenges.



President Nana Akufo-Addo reminded the people that Ghana’s constitution guaranteed the freedom of religion, therefore, it behooved the citizenry to respect each other’s beliefs and practices.



“As long as I remain the President, I commit to every religious tradition the opportunity to practise its faith within the bounds of the law,” he noted.



On Hajj, he stressed the need for the pilgrims to uphold the cardinal principles that underpinned the holy journey to Mecca as well as their safe flight back home.