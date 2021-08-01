0
Menu
News

Ghana's first Olympic medal since 1992: Social media fetes boxer Samuel Takyi

Samuel Takyi Boxing Gold Medalist Samuel Takyi will by all means return to Ghana with a medal - be it gold, silver or bronze

Sun, 1 Aug 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is one name dominating social media space in Ghana hours into the new month of August.

That name belongs to a 20-year-old Ghanaian boxer who has etched his name into national histiry books by securing Ghana her fifth Olympic medal in the pugilistic sport.

Samuel Takyi, in the wee hours of Sunday defeated Colombia’s David Ceibar Avila to make the semi-final of the boxing event of the 2020 Olympic Games which guarantees him a medal and Ghana's first Olympic medal in 29 years.

The last time Ghana won a medal at the games was in the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

Thanks to Takyi's victory, the national flag will be hoisted on a medal podium in the coming days.

Social media has been feting the new medalist long before his semi-final bout and hopefully final which would mean he could be going for gold.

The rules governing boxing at the Olympic Games indicate that losers of the semi-final win bronze medal which means by virtue of making it to the semis, Takyi is a medalist.

He becomes the fourth Ghanaian after Clement Quartey – 1960- Silver, Eddie Blay – 1964- Bronze and Prince Amartey – 1972 – Bronze to win Ghana a medal at the Olympic Games.

Below are some social media reactions:















Source: www.ghanaweb.com