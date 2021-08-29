Ghana’s historic Olympic medal impossible without Mahama’s Bukom Boxing Arena – Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh Azure Awuni

Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has suggested Ghana’s only Olympic medal in 25 years won by young boxer Samuel Takyi can be attributed to the investment made by former President John Dramani Mahama in the form of the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The Bukom Boxing Arena is the first boxing arena to be built in Ghana. The multipurpose facility was commissioned by John Dramani Mahama in November 2016 and has a seating capacity of 4000. Other facilities in the open-air edifice include a sports hall, Aerobic centre, Olympic size swimming pool and conference hall.



In a post sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Manasseh urged successive governments to invest in an activity before seeking to take credit for its results, sharing a picture of how the athletes were struggling to raise funds before the Olympics.



According to Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghana’s Olympics medal comes less than five years after John Mahama invested in infrastructure like the Bukom Boxing Arena.



See Manasseh Azure Awuni’s full post:



President Akufo-Addo has said that this is the “first time in the history of this fourth republic Ghana has won a medal at the Olympics.”

It must be added that this is the first time in almost 50 years since Ghana won an Olympic medal in boxing, and this comes less than five years after the John Mahama administration built and commissioned the Bukom Boxing Arena.



I’m happy for Samuel Takyi, who is being given a car and $30,000. I would be happier if the state gave our talented athletes enough resources to train and prepare for the games.



If governments over the years had supported our athletes, we might have had more medals. And Samuel Takyi might have returned with a gold medal.



The harvesting of glory without sowing any seed of investment is like starving your child of learning materials but throwing a big party to celebrate the child’s modest academic success.