Ghana’s hung Parliament deepening the frontiers of democracy - Reverend Wengam

Rev. Wengam in a hand shake with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, Rev Stephen Wengam, has observed that Ghana’s current hung Parliament has deepened the country’s democratic dispensation.

According to him, this has enhanced consensus building and promoted political tolerance.



Rev Wengam was speaking when he led an eight-member delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin at Parliament House in Accra.



The purpose of the visit was to officially introduce the newly elected executives of the church to the Speaker and to invite him to the induction ceremony of the General Superintendent and the Outdooring of the Executive Presbytery Officers on February 25, 2023, in Accra.



Rev Stephen Wengam called for greater unity among all political players to help resolve the myriads of problems confronting Ghana, especially the current economic crises.



He also emphasised the need for all to unite to fight corruption.

Welcoming the delegation, the Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Alban Bagbin stressed the need for the church and the state to partner and improve the lives and prospects of all Ghanaians.



He said Parliament will continue to represent the citizenry to deepen democracy and reminded the church not to relent on its efforts to speak truth to power.



