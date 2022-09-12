Ghana’s independence: Nobody in Aflao knows JB Dankwa because he made no impact – Kwesi Pratt

kwesi Pratt argues that JB Danquah is not an equal of Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Veteran Ghanaian journalist, Kwesi Pratt Junior has rejected what he describes as attempts by some individuals to undermine Kwame Nkrumah’s role as the founder of Ghana.

Speaking on the Wednesday Palaver programme aired on Pan Africa TV, Mr Pratt noted that there is such an elaborate attempt to elevate J. B. Danquah as one of the founders of Ghana.



According to Kwesi Pratt, the popularity of J. B. Danquah in Ghana today is a clear testament to his actual impact on Ghana’s foundation and fight for independence. “Let them continue to beat about the bush, there is no problem. I bet you, all of you in this room and those of you who are listening to us take a trip to Aflao, don’t go far, and the first person you meet in Aflao ask him or her who is JB Danquah and see what you will hear. nobody knows the man because he made no impact,” he said.



In contrast, Kwesi Pratt noted that Dr Kwame Nkrumah is acclaimed globally for his role as founder of Ghana and a true pan-African. “And yet there is no corner in the world that Nkrumah’s name doesn’t resonate. No corner in the world, everywhere you go. The whole of Africa, we built the Organisation of Africa Unity which is now AU (Africa Union). All of Africa decided that the one man whose statue should be in front of the AU building as a symbol is Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. The whole of Africa decided that.



“Look, British Broadcasting Corporation did a survey for Africans to decide the greatest African of the millennium. They voted overwhelmingly for Kwame Nkrumah. It is not about Ghana; it is about the whole of Africa. He is the primus inter pares in the whole of Africa. Where is this argument coming from?” he questioned.



There has been a strong contest about who are the actual founders of Ghana.

The contest is largely between pro-Nkrumah activists who believe Ghana’s first president is the only and true founder of the country.



On the other hand, is another group including members of the current government who believe Ghana was founded through a collective effort of some leaders including the likes of Dr Joseph Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah (J. B. Danquah).



