Ghana’s latest press freedom ranking ‘depressing’ – GJA

Affail Monney?fit=600%2C400&ssl=1 president of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr. Roland Affail Monney

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The president of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr. Roland Affail Monney, has described Ghana’s poor performance on the world press freedom index as depressing, stressing that events in the country, particularly the wanton attacks on journalists by the powers that be, lends credence to the country’s current position in the eyes of the world.

Ghana dropped 30 points to the 60th position in the latest press freedom index released by Reporters Without Borders, out of the 180 countries assessed, with a score of 67.43.

This is the country’s lowest ranking in 17 years.

Speaking at the GJA’s commemoration of World Press Freedom Day in Accra, today, Wednesday, 4 May 2022, Mr. Roland Affail Monney called on the Ghana Police Service to ensure it addresses the situation squarely by applying the law fairly at all times irrespective of who is involved in such heinous crimes.

For his part, the chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Mr. Yaw Boadu Aye-Boafo, charged the media in Ghana to be mindful of what they publish by exercising utmost responsibility.

