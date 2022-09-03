'Ghana’s long term development tied to the NPP' - Gambilla tells Ghanaians

Ghana’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Boniface Gambilla

Ghana’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Boniface Gambilla is of the view that Ghana’s long-term development is tied to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ambassador Gambilla believes that the social and infrastructural growth of Ghana always sees astronomical growth when the NPP is in power so it’s imperative that the people of Ghana keep the party in power for long.



To Gambilla, there is no way Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will hand over to any other political party to draw the development of Ghana backwards after the 2024 elections.



“President Akufo Addo by the Grace of God is handing over to another NPP [President] so that the longer we stay in office, the faster Ghana develops because more creative and innovative interventions will come,” he said.

The former legislator chronicled a number of pro-poor policies from the era of John Agyekum Kufour and now Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo indicating that these policies are exclusive to the NPP.



The Ambassador was optimistic that the NPP’s mandate will be extended by the people of Ghana.



“Once NPP is coming in 2024, we should move there. In the next election, NPP will hand over to the NPP. President Nana Addo’s term will end and he will hand over to another NPP. We have seen the continuity of new ideas, new policies, new interventions, projects and developments in all regions of this country by our government.”