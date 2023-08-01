Ghana’s next president 'not chosen' by God - Prophet George Clottey

Founder and leader of the Hopepress Chapel International, Prophet George Clottey

Source: Nii Adjei Mensahfio, Contributor

Founder and leader of the Hopepress Chapel International, Prophet George Clottey, has asked the church in Ghana and Ghanaians at large to pray fervently so that a man not chosen by God would not emerge winner after the 2024 general elections.

According to him, he saw in a revelation, a man not chosen by God allegedly forcing himself into the presidential seat by shooting down the one chosen by God.



“I see the seat of Ghana vacant and I saw seven spirits of the Lord with 12 angels who have travelled and entered a place to bring a man that has been hidden for a long time to fill the seat that was formerly vacant.



“Nonetheless, we need to pray because I saw that the chosen one has been shot down and another took over. I saw the flag of NDC waving in victory because they thought they had won, only for it to be shot down by the candidate of the NPP. The results will be contended but it will not stand”, he claimed.



The charismatic man of God, popularly known for his controversial prophecies, made these claims during his highly patronized prayer program dubbed, ‘BREAK THE LUNCH’ which he hosts live on Facebook and YouTube everyday between 1pm and 2pm earlier this week.

This, he explained, was part of a massive global political change going to take place soon around the world that would see lots of young people entering into politics and flourishing there.



His comments have since caused a stir online, attracting a sheer number of opinions by netizens, especially as Ghana prepares to hold its general elections next year with the two main political parties - the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) - both preparing their arsenals for the elections.



The prophet also admonished Ghanaians to pray against potential tensions that may arise between the country’s two main parties which could lead to some terrible things happening in the build-up to 2024 general elections.



Prophet George Clottey has over the years been known for his very thought-provoking prophecies especially in the political arena and all eyes would be on him on the outcome of the elections in 2024.