Ghana’s official population to be made known today

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) will today, Wednesday, September 22, make known the country’s official population.

This follows the completion of collation of provisional results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).



The results will be released at a press conference.



The 2021 census, which started on the night of Sunday, June 27, was Ghana’s first digital census.



It was extended twice after failure by officials to capture data in some areas.

The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Annim, is scheduled to address the press conference in Accra to make the country's official population known.



Ghana’s population is estimated to be 31.76 million as of July 31, 2021 based on United Nations latest data.



But GSS pegged the country’s total population at 24.66 million after the last census in 2010, a 30.4 percent increase in the 2000 figure of 18.91 million.