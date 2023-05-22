Ghana’s politics is hostile to us in academia – Prof who lost primary to Kwakye Ofosu

Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse

A climatologist and an Associate Professor of the University of Ghana Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse says Ghana’s political arena is hostile and unfavorable to persons in academia who seek to hold political positions.

Prof Brown Klutse failed for the second time in her bid to become a parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency.



She failed in a row to beat a former Deputy Minister for Communications Felix Ofosu Kwakye in the parliamentary primaries of the NDC in 2019 and 2023.



She has vowed to still do more in politics even though the terrain is not friendly, saying the only way to help and be part of decision-making is through politics.



“Politics is indeed hostile, it is when I got into it that I realized it the more. It is very hostile and for some of us, before we got in, we stood outside and complained about politicians and what they did, but we are not faced. We want to enter into it and spearhead the change we also want for our people,” she said on Kumasi-based Ultimate Fm.

“I may be doing well in my profession and all that but we have politicians who control everything in the country and in the world so if you want to be part of the control you have to be in there you can’t sit outside and expect things to go well, you have to be in the sphere in terms of policy in everything,” she added.



Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse noted that her second defeat in an attempt to lead the NDC in the AAK constituency has not ended her political career.



“I don’t regret entering politics, the goal is to serve my people, even though I have lost two primaries in 2019 and 2023 within the Abura Asebu Kwamankese. All is not lost, I always tell my team, there is life after politics, I didn’t win the primaries, it doesn’t end my political career, it doesn’t end my professional career, in-fact it hasn’t ended anything”



“The focus is to work to bring the NDC back to power in the 2024 elections,” she said.