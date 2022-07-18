Ghana’s present economic situation a result of reckless election-related expenditure – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has attributed the current economic challenges facing the country to reckless spending during the 2020 general elections and lack of proper leadership.

The former President’s comment comes on the back of claims by Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that the Akufo-Addo-led government inherited an ailing economy from the Mahama-led administration.



According to the Vice-President, the country’s prevailing challenges are a result of the “quadruple whammy” the government faces – the Russia-Ukraine war, excess capacity payments, banking sector crisis, and Covid-19.



He noted that out of the four factors, two were inherited from the Mahama-led administration.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a workshop for the Minority Caucus in Parliament, in the Volta Region on Sunday, 17 July 2022, Mr. Mahama said:



“Our present economic situation stems from reckless election-related expenditure, mismanagement, ineptitude, and lack of proper leadership. The highest form of irresponsibility is to shift responsibility to others, and irresponsible leaders are simply not worth the mandate of the people.



“I have recently dispelled, based on facts and figures, the false attributions made for our economic problems, but it bears repeating that none of the tall lists of excuses he made for where we are is acceptable.”