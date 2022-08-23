Ghana's problems started before COVID and Russia-Ukraine war – Dr. Ishmael Yamson to government

Dr. Ishmael Yamson

Dr. Ishmael Yamson, an economist and governance expert, has stated that Ghana is currently facing a credibility crisis following the mismanagement of the economy by government.

According to him, the challenges that Ghana is facing at the moment started before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



He said in a TV3 interview on Monday, August 22, that, the signs were clear that Ghana’s debt situation was reaching unstainable levels before the pandemic.



“The borrowing has been taking place before that time,” he said. “The international capital market had concluded that we were unable to service our debts. It was not because of Covid or the Russia-Ukraine war, investor confidence had gone down because of the debts.”



Dr. Yamson further noted that the government has to admit that it has failed to act prudently, a situation which has led the country into challenges.



“That admission for me, is important. What should we do in order not to go and borrow money? Diagnose our problems better, more credibly and if you have a credible plan, people will invest in your plan.

“The government is faced with a credibility crisis otherwise, why are investors refusing to lend to Ghana? Because they know we cannot pay,” Dr. Ishmael Yamson stated.



Commenting on the depreciation of the cedi, Dr. Yamson observed “if your Cedi is depreciating every day, you are losing credibility.”



Ghana’s currency, the Cedi, crossed ¢10 per dollar mark as of Friday, August 19. It now trades at ¢10.01 per dollar in some forex bureaus. The Bank of Ghana (BoG) in a statement called for calm as it has introduced measures to resolve the fall of the Cedi. The BoG has identified five key reasons for the woes of the local currency.



These are, “The strength of the US dollar, Investor reaction to Credit Rating Downgrade, Non-Roll over of Maturing Bonds, The sharp rise in crude oil prices and impact on the Oil Bill, Loss of External Financing.”



The measures introduced to resolve these, according to the BoG, are the “Gold Purchase Program to increase foreign exchange reserves; Special Foreign Exchange Auction for the Bulk Distribution Company’s (BDCs) to help with the importation of petroleum products; Bank of Ghana is entering into a cooperation agreement with the mining companies to provide BOG with the opportunity to buy gold as when it becomes available.

“The Bank of Ghana is supporting the banking sector with foreign currency liquidity to help meet the demand for external payments. The recently approved USD750,000,000 Afriexim loan facility by Parliament, once disbursed, will boost the foreign exchange position of the country and help restore confidence.



“The Cocoa Loan is expected in the last quarter of the year. This facility will also help provide more foreign currency to help address the cedi depreciation. In the short term, we expect that when the IMF programme is finalized, it will also go a long way to help restore confidence in the economy and drive portfolio flows.”



