Ghana's prosperity is in the hands of Bawumia and Napo - Allotey Jacobs to NPP

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has appealed to members and delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen are two names that have cropped up as candidates for the flagbearer position of the party.



However, the NPP leadership has cautioned members and supporters to halt their campaigns until the party opens nomination, citing reasons it will divert attention from the good works of the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo.



This notwithstanding, the former NDC Chairman for Central Region, Allotey Jacobs believes Dr. Bawumia will make the best President for Ghana after President Nana Addo's tenure ends.

He also rooted for the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh to be the 2024 Vice Presidential candidate for the NPP.



"I'm not a member of the NPP but, as an old fox in the political arena, I can see the prosperity of Ghana in the blood of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Matthew Opoku Prempeh. So, that should be your project for 2024," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme.



