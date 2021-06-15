Ghana's security is under threat - Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa

• Adam Bonaa said the nation is in chaos and actions must be taken to reduce the menace

• The Security Analyst said the rate at which crimes are being recorded in the country is alarming and the IGP seems to have run out of ideas on what to do



• He attributed the situation to the current economic hardship in the country



Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa has said that the nation’s security is under threat, hence actions must be taken immediately to curb the high rate of current robberies in the country.



According to him, the spate at which these crimes are being committed only shows that the people at the forefront of security issues in the country have run out of ideas.



He attributed the situation to the current economic hardship in the country, the extension of contracts for persons who are due for retirement and the likes.

“We are getting to the point where one can confidently say we are coming under threat as a nation because if you look at how these crimes are committed in broad daylight close to populated areas, close to institutions such as the IGP’s office, it tells you that we are getting to a point where we are all going to be at risk because these criminals are longer operating under the cover of darkness,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Amos Ekow Coffie



Meanwhile, Adam Bonaa is also calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to let the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh go, because he has outlived his stay in office.



According to him, other capable police officers in the service can do the job better than him.



