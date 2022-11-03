Ghana’s security situation better despite economic challenges – Dr Adam Bonaa

Security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa

Security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa, has said that Ghana is in a better situation in terms of security despite the current economic hardship in the country.

Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, the security expert lauded the leadership of the Ghana Police Service for working hard to maintain a low crime rate despite the state of the economy.



“Looking at the economic hardship, we find ourselves in vis-à-vis the security situation, I can confidently say that the only thing one can keep in check and celebrate will be the fact that even though times are very hard, we are not recording violent crimes and crimes in general in the country.



“It tells you that the crime situation has come down, criminals either have been arrested or some of them the recalcitrant ones killed,” he noted.



Dr Bonaa, however, stated that the country may be heading into a very bad state as the economic hardship is likely to cumulate into a rise in crime rates if the government fails to take drastic measures in dealing with the situation.



“At the moment, we are all complaining, look at the cost of fuel. The cost of living has gone so high and anytime the cost of living goes high, the standard of living falls. And so, when these two things are working against you; the cost of living going high and the standard of living dropping what happens is that you have crime rates also going up. So, I would say that we are in a situation where if something is not done, we won’t have only petty crimes or violent crimes going up, we are going to have mass demonstrations, people hitting the roads and being disorderly.

“Because people are hungry, people can't buy food, people can't get proper medical care, and parents cannot pay school fees. So, it gets to a point where genuine people become hopeless, genuine people begin to complain and all of us are suffering from the economic hardship that we find ourselves in. So yes, there is a thin line where we are now, we need to do something very drastic and I believe the president can act as soon as possible,” he added.



On what could be done to salvage the situation, Dr Bonaa called on the president to sack some of his ministers, including the ministers for finance, agriculture and trade.



In the case of the finance minister, the security analyst proposed that the president replaces Ken Ofori-Atta with the current Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



According to him, the IGP is not only academically qualified for the position but also has the advantage of not being politically exposed and therefore makes him suitable for the position under the circumstance.



