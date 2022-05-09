Ghana’s top 6 richest women CEOs running their own businesses

These six women have established themselves as big names in Ghana's business world

The business world of Ghana is filled with several successful names who have over the years built empires out of what would have most likely started as a mere idea.

Some of these big names include several women who are currently not just the managers of big establishments, but are actually the owners behind such brands and success stories.



These women rub shoulders with the male counterparts when it comes to movers and shakers of Ghana’s business arena.



Patricia Poku-Diaby



She is considered Ghana’s richest woman and is seen as an entrepreneur who has over the years grown herself and her business into a model story.



She is the CEO of Plot Enterprise Ghana Limited which operates across Asia and Africa.



She was initially working in a family business of trading and transportation before moving on to establish what has now become her empire of businesses.



Subsidiaries of her conglomerate includes Plot Enterprise Ghana (Ghanaian-owned cocoa processing company), Plot Enterprise in Ivory Coast, and Plot Commodities (registered with the Dubai-based Dubai Metal and Commodities Centre).

She is seen as a force to reckon with in Ghana’s agric sector as her company boasts of machinery which processes more than 32,000 metric tonnes of Agricultural products on a yearly basis.



Theresa Oppong-Beeko







Theresa Oppong-Beeko is a real estate magnate who has built for herself a reputation in Ghana’s real estate and hospitality sector.



She owns Manet Incorporated which has subsidiary groups such as Manet Towers Limited, Manet Construction Limited (a civil engineering company), Manet Beach Paradise (a three-star hotel resort), and Manet Housing (a real estate development firm).



Valentina Mintah





Valentina Mintah is a Ghanaian ICT mogul and founder of West Blue, a multimillion-dollar Ghanian company.



Her software is used by the Nigerian Customs Service, facilitating the customs-clearing process while generating savings for the federal government and importers.



As a technical partner for developing Ghana’s National Single Window System, her software also saved Ghana $500 million in its first two years of operation.



She was appointed last year to the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). She is the first Ghanaian and first Black woman to be appointed on the ICC executive board.



Gifty Lamptey







Gifty Lamptey is the largest individual shareholder in Sidalco, one of West Africa’s largest fertilizer distributors. She inherited an estate, as well as the company, making her one of the richest women in Ghana.

Lamptey is the CEO of Sidalco Group. Its subsidiaries include Dominion International Petroleum, Sidalco Construction and Roads, DEL Estates and Empire Concretes.



Grace Amey-Obeng







Grace Amey-Obeng is the founder and CEO of Forever Clear Group.



In November 2017, she was elected as an executive member of the National Treasurer of the Association of Ghana Industries. The Ghanaian non-profit composes voluntary business associations of more than 1,200 members drawn from small, medium and large enterprises.



Her net worth is primarily derived from her cosmetic company.



Kate Quartey Papafio





Kate Quartey Papafio is a Ghanaian entrepreneur and the first cable manufacturer in the ECOWAS region. She is the CEO of Reroy Group, a cable company founded in 1992.



Its subsidiaries include Reroy Energy Limited and Reroy Cables Limited Quartey.