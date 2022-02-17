Ghana's unemployment rate better than Europe - Employment minister

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah is Minister of Employment and Labour Relations

NABCo beneficiaries demonstrate

NABCo beneficiaries call for better conditions of service



Sub-Sahara unemployment rate better than North Africa - Baffour-Awuah



The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, has indicated that while there is no doubt that Ghana is faced with a big issue of unemployment, the situation here is far better than in other places in Europe.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, the minister explained that the West African sub-region has a better situation and should not be considered as a bad one.



“Another revealing fact is that I do not deny the fact that we have unemployment situation on our hand but [the] unemployment rate in Sub-Sahara Africa than in North Africa and in Europe,” he said.

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah further explained that the only difference with these situations in the sub-region and in other places like Europe is that the latter has systems that effectively document such statistics on jobs.



“The reason being that in those advanced countries, they have systems of reporting and indeed, any person that is not employed can access unemployment benefits whereas in Sub-Sahara Africa, these things are not there so even if the person is unemployed, any work he or she lays hands on, they avail themselves for it,” he said.



Earlier in the day, some aggrieved beneficiaries of the government’s Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) hit the streets of Accra in protest to what they call an undue delay in the payment of their allowances.



Some of the beneficiaries have not been paid in the last six months and they are hopeful this demonstration will bring some attention to their plight.



They also asked the government to give them permanent jobs.