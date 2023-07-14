Ghana should be a paradise given its ‘wee’ and other resources – Professor Kwaku Azar

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare (alias Kwaku Azar)

Lawyer and KPMG Professor of Accounting in the Warrington College of Business of the University of Florida, Stephen Kwaku Asare (alias Kwaku Azar) has said that with the resources at Ghana’s disposal, the country should have been a paradise, but sadly it is not.

Kwaku Azar, known for his landmark Supreme Court cases and insightful commentary on national issues, argued that if some other people had Ghana’s resources such as marijuana, gold cocoa and ocean, they would have used the resources to turn the country into a paradise



“Give our wee, gold, cocoa, ocean, etc. to others and they will enact paradise. But here we are!” He lamented.



His comments come at a time Parliament has passed a bill that will allow for the cultivation of cannabis for strictly industrial and medicinal purposes after the Supreme Court had invalidated a similar law.

Many advocates for the legalisation of cannabis for non-recreational purposes has lauded the Parliament for asserting their authority by passing the bill again, stressing that the move will prove economically beneficial to the country.



Ghana is currently on an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout due mainly to balance of payment challenges.