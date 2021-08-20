Ghana suffering because we don’t have a national policy - Dr Otchere-Ankrah on Agenda 111

Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, Lecturer at the Central University

Dr Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a governance expert, has appealed to the government to have a national policy to help address the country's economic challenges.

He raised concerns over the culture where successive governments abandon projects started by previous governments and, to him, this stalls economic progress.



Dr Otchere-Ankrah made this comment while speaking about the Agenda 111 health project by the Akufo-Addo government.



The Agenda 111 aims to construct 111 district and regional hospitals to improve health delivery in the country.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, August 17, cut sod for the commencement of the project and pledged that the hospitals would be completed within 18 months.



"So far, sites have been identified for 88 of the 111 hospitals, and after cutting the sod, work on the other 87 sites will also commence [Tuesday]."



"The acquisition of the remaining 13 sites will be completed shortly for work to begin. Each hospital is being constructed at the cost of $16.88 million, i.e. $12.88 million for construction and $4 million for medical equipment, and all the hospitals are to be completed in 18 months. Works will begin on the regional and other hospitals in the latter part of the year," the President said.

To Dr Otchere-Ankrah, Agenda 111 is a brilliant initiative, and contrary to opposing views, he was certain building the hospitals in 18 months is doable.



However, his main concerns have to do with the maintenance culture and habit of neglecting projects.



He advised that there should be a fixed policy for all governments to follow the same roadmap when it comes to infrastructure development.



"We have to run this country like a business," he stressed.



He further called on government and public officials to work in the interest of the nation believing, by so doing, there will be a major transformation in Ghana.



"Let's work. [You see] we glory in positions rather than the work that we're assigned to do", he also emphasized while making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.