Ghana textiles staff want MD sacked

Source: GNA

Staff of the Ghana Textiles Limited (GTP) have embarked on a demonstration to draw the attention of the government to remove Madam Fatoumata Doro, the Managing Director.

The staff, clad in red bands, closed the main entrance of the company and prevented vehicles from entering the premises.



Holding placards, the group sang and danced around the premises from 0600 hours until midday and threatened to continue with the demonstration until the MD was removed.



Some of the placards read; “creating a marketing strategy is not done with family and friends,” “MD on the way to collapsing our enviable and age-old global brand,” and “profitability demands smart hiring.”



Mr Joseph Kaoletey Kugblenu, Union Chairman for the GTP branch of Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU), told the GNA that the main reason for the demonstration was to demand the removal of the MD.

Mr Kugblenu said even though they were happy to have a female appointed as the MD for the first time in the history of the company, she had refused to consult the union on decisions that might affect workers before sending correspondences to staff.



He explained that GTP had the local union and the Professional and Management Staff Union (PMSU), which together was referred to as the counsel, that the MD was required to consult when taking any major decisions.



He said the GTP Managing Director, even though claimed the company was indebted to the tune of 23 million Euros, had initiated steps to recruit some 10 people to join the management which would increase costs.



He said the 10 included Digitization Manager, Communication and Transformation Manager, Public Relations Officer, Sales Director, and Retail Product Manager, among others