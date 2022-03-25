Ghana to compete at the 2022 WorldSkills Africa Competition in Namibia

The team from Ghana will be competing in Mechatronics, Welding, Mechanical Engineering etc

As part of Ghana’s effort to promote, regulate and administer skills development, and following the successful organization of the WorldSkills Ghana National Skills Competition in October 2021, the winners in the 10 trade areas will be representing the country at the WorldSkills Africa Competition taking place in Swakopmund, Namibia, from Monday, March 28 to Sunday, April 2.

The Ghanaian competitors and their experts arrived in Namibia on Wednesday, March 23 to acquaint themselves with the environment in preparation for their competition.



Team Ghana will be competing in Mechatronics, Welding, Mechanical Engineering CAD, Hairdressing, Cooking, IT Solutions for Business, Fashion Technology, Electrical Installation, Bricklaying, and Automobile Technology.



Ghana’s participation will equip participants with the necessary world skills and knowledge exchange on occupational standards, skills training, test project development with social values and skills competition management.



It will also ensure a collaborative mentorship between the WorldSkills International Experts and National Experts in Africa.

There is an emerging suite of evidence that connects the use of skills competitions in technical and vocational education to improve outcomes for teaching and learning. Skills competitions provide a great opportunity for employer and industry involvement in competitions.



It helps instructors, tutors and trainers to further develop occupational and pedagogical expertise.



The Board, Management and Staff of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education (CTVET) wished all the competitors the best of luck as they strive to make Ghana proud.