1
Menu
News

Ghana to face challenges with water supply due to galamsey – Minister cautions

Cecilia Dapaah Brows Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has bemoaned the increasing levels at which illegal miners are destroying some water bodies across the country.

The Minister contends that if these levels of destruction continue, the country will soon have severe challenges with water supply.

According to her, illegal mining activities in the water bodies have created huge problems for water systems in the country.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information’s Meet-the-Press series held in Accra today, Monday, 11 April 2022, Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah said there are Ghanaians who are mining within some water bodies.

She ordered that such activities must stop.

She also urged farmers to desist from encroaching on the buffer zones.

The minister also cautioned Ghanaians who have illegally connected water to their houses to stop, as soon, as her office will start a house-to-house water auditing exercise to stop those who have illegally connected water to their houses.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0
I get a warning or pay $100 when police in Ghana stop me - Steve Harvey
Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Samuel Osei Kuffour Banned By Gfa
Barker-Vormawor retreats plan to reveal details of secret meeting with top govt officials
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide