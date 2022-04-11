Ghana to face challenges with water supply due to galamsey – Minister cautions

Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has bemoaned the increasing levels at which illegal miners are destroying some water bodies across the country.

The Minister contends that if these levels of destruction continue, the country will soon have severe challenges with water supply.



According to her, illegal mining activities in the water bodies have created huge problems for water systems in the country.



Speaking at the Ministry of Information’s Meet-the-Press series held in Accra today, Monday, 11 April 2022, Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah said there are Ghanaians who are mining within some water bodies.



She ordered that such activities must stop.