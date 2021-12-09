Ghana to get boats, vessels to combat illegal fishing activities - Minister

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture and MP for Awutu Senya East

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs. Hawa Koomson has disclosed that by the end of 2022, research vessels and patrol boats will be in the country.

Answering some questions about her Ministry in parliament, the MP for Awutu Senya East cited that the Ghana navy and enforcement unit have collaborated in monitoring illegal fishing activities on our sea.



She explained that the electronic monitoring system they have in place can figure out any unauthorized vessel on our sea.



She added that vessels offenders are fined before they are being given their licenses.



Hon Koomson assured members of Parliament that purchase of patrol boats were captured in the budget and awaiting procurement.



She said the EU had warned it would sanction Ghana and put it under the Yellow Card list over illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing activities.

The EU recently cautioned Ghana that seafood would be banned from Ghana due to illegal fishing activities.



But the Fisheries Minister has given the strongest assurance that it will out in measures to eradicate illegal fishing, while ensuring transparency across the industry that will expose illegal operators and reward those who abide by the law.



Ghana was first issued with a yellow card by the EU in 2013, and this was lifted in 2015 as a result of new legislation and a clear fisheries management plan.



Ghana is the second country ever to have been re-carded in this way.



The Minister said approval has been given for the purchase of the patrol boats and vessels to assist our security agencies to clamp down on these activities.