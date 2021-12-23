Ghana to get new National Youth Policy by 2022 – Pius Hadzide

CEO for National Youth Authority, Pius Enam Hadzide

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the National Youth Authority (NYA) Pius Enam Hadzide has given a strong indication that by 2022, the country will have a new National Youth Policy.

According to him, the Authority has engaged several stakeholders and the policy is going through refinement to ensure that the best policy for youth development is put together.



He made this known when he addressed staff and other stakeholders of the National Youth Authority at its maiden Carols Night Service held at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex on December 22, 2021.



He said “The Authority is advanced in the stages of the review of the National Youth Policy and we have engaged in a series of workshops towards the refinement of the draft National Youth Policy.



Adding that “a new Youth policy to guide the activities of the Authority is therefore in the works and in the ensuing year 2022 we shall have a new National Youth Policy”.

The National Youth Authority CEO used the occassion to remind the government to pass the Alternative Sentencing Bill to allow for alternative sentences other than custodial sentences.



He believes that this will allow for young people with different backgrounds to be rehabilitated and become well-rounded members of society instead of learning worse habits when incarcerated.



On the night, some retirees were honored for their dedicated service to the Authority and a love offering was taken to be donated to the Senior bolster home which is the only correctional center that caters to juveniles and young offenders at present.