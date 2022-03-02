Ghana to go to IMF with or without E-Levy - MFWA boss

Sulemana Brimah, Executive Director of MFWA

Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has indicated that Ghana will still go to IMF even if the controversial E-Levy is passed by Parliament.

According to him, the country has been mismanaged and monies gained from E-Levy cannot be enough to run the affairs of country.



Sulemana Braimah believes that the current government and its officials have muddied the fortunes of the country with corruption and that has depleted the resources of the country.



He indicated in a post shared on social media that this government only engages in Public Relations to look good but in actual sense, things are not right.



Suleman Braimah cautioned the government to desist from blaming the economic challenges it has plunged the country into on COVID-19 because other countries also were hot but are not in a financial mess like Ghana finds herself.

“With or without E-Levy, Ghana will be going to IMF. The Economy is collapsed. Don’t blame COVID. COVID did not happen only in Ghana. All countries, including our neighbours, were affected by COVID. It’s all because of corruption, mismanagement and PR governance,” he posted on social media.



Currently, the Parliament of Ghana is facing challenges passing the E-Levy, which is a major revenue generation mechanism in the 2022 budget.



The Speaker of Parliament has indicated that based o information available to him, public sector workers cannot be paid in the next three months.



However, the Majority in Parliament is also not getting the numbers to help them pass the levy.