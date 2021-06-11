Ghana to have data on household toilets soon – Sanitation Minister

Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah

• The upcoming national population census will give room for questions to be asked on sanitation

• The answers will provide a database for the sanitation ministry to track how many households have toilet facilities



• This move is to improve the sanitation issue in Ghana



Sanitation remains one of the major problems of Ghana. Due to this, strategic measures have been put in place to curb this menace.



The sector minister, Cecilia Dapaah has noted that the Akufo-Addo government will for the first time have data on households with toilet facilities.



This will help trace households without the facility after the 2021 Population Census.

She stated that the upcoming population census will have questions under WASH and this will help with the database collection to ensure cleanliness and growth in the country as far as sanitation is concerned.



The Sanitation Minister said, “We have an input in the questionnaire in the 2021 Census and for the first time, we will have data on how many households have toilets and how households dispose off their solid and liquid waste. We hope to use this data to feed into our plans for development.”



Touching on waste management, Cecilia Abena Dapaah noted that 8,100 litter bins have been distributed in 4 regions; Accra, Takoradi, Kumasi and Tamale.



Though some of the bins have been bastardized, the sanitation minister said government will not up on the fight against sanitation, stressing that, they will keep inculcating good environmental attitudes in Ghanaians.



She made this known during the unveiling of 126 waste management trucks in Accra earlier this week.