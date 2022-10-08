0
Ghana to host 18th annual GEO meeting

89643566 Some participants at GEO

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The 18th Annual Meeting of the Group on Earth Observations (GEO) will be held in Ghana.

The meeting is scheduled to be held from Monday, 31 October 2022 to Friday, 4 November 2022, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

It will showcase how global partnerships are accelerating the use of Earth observations to inform better local decisions on issues including climate adaptation and food and water security.

Ghana’s Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, emphasised the importance of Ghana being the host country for the 2022 meeting.

He said: “As the GEO Principal for Ghana, I see this as an important opportunity, as we also kick start our implementation of the National Space Science Policy.”

Earth observations are data and information collected about the planet including satellite data, as well as in situ data collected on the ground.

GEO is a global partnership working to make these observations openly available around the world.

