Ghana to host International Bridal Expo in America

The event will be the biggest International Expo to be organized by any African country in America

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

Ghanaians in the United States of America are gradually taken the bull by the horn in all sectors of the United States economy.

With President Joe Biden stating to have provided an estimated 6.5million jobs last year 2021, many Americans are leaving no stone unturned to have their fair share of the national cake as the economy revives slowly.



One industry that is gradually reviving with speed is the Wedding industry in America.



The wedding industry in America is estimated to have a market size of $57bn (according to inbisworld.com) with about 336,725 businesses scattered around America and industry employment of about 923,123.



It is this space that some Ghanaian-born Americans have decided to vantage.



Ghana will on April 3rd, 2022 host one of the biggest International Bridal and Wedding Exhibition. Glory Events and Deco, a Ghanaian American-owned company in partnership with other Ghanaian companies based in America will open the biggest International Expo to be organized by any African country in America.

With over many participating companies, the event is set to give Ghanaians, Africans and Black communities in the Wedding industry the opportunity to showcase what they have to other nationals from Europe and the Americas.



From makeup product manufactories to makeup artistry, Bridal designer to Deco and event organisers, DJs, photographers to video production the event will bridge the gap between the big and known brands and the smaller brands.



In an interview with the CEO of Glory Events and Deco, Mrs. Tricia Quartey organizers of this event, she indicated how the covid had affected the wedding industry badly and so the need to bounce back in a mega way. She believes this platform will serve as the one-stop shop for wedding planners and individuals who're planning their weddings.



Watch the full interview below



