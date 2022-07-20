Ghana to sign $3.2billion Western Railway Line agreement with Thelo DB Consortium   

File photo of the Accra - Tema rail lines

Source: GNA

Ghana is to sign a $3.2billion framework agreement for the Western Railway Line Project with the Thelo DB consortium on July 25.

The Signing Ceremony will take place during the Ministerial Programme hosted by the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) Secretariat in Accra.



A statement issued in Accra quoted Mr Ronnie Ntuli, Chairman, Thelo DB, saying “The Western Railway Line Project will transform Ghana’s existing railway infrastructure base into a modern, robust and integrated railway system, with the associated infrastructure to position Ghana’s rail network as a leading transport system in Africa.”



The project includes Planning (all project preparation-related activities, such as feasibility studies, demand analysis, preliminary and detailed design, and procurement consulting); Implementation (systems engineering design, construction supervision, design review, audit systems engineering, testing and commissioning of rolling stock and infrastructure); and Operations and Maintenance Management (early train operator, consulting services in terms of infrastructure operations, rolling stock operations, infrastructure and rolling stock maintenance).



Officials to speak at the signing ceremony will include President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister for Railways Development, Mr Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade and Industry, South Africa, Mr Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, AfCFTA Secretariat and Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group.

Others are Professor Benedict Oramah, President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank; and Mr. Ronnie Ntuli, Chairman, Thelo DB.



Thelo DB is a South African railway entity incorporated between Thelo Ventures, an African industrial company, and Germany’s Deutsche Bahn Engineering & Consulting (DB).



The Thelo DB consortium also includes Ghanaian partner Transtech Consult.