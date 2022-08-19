Ghana true bastion of democracy – Outgoing Canadian High Commissioner

Outgoing Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Kati Csaba

The outgoing Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Kati Csaba, has described Ghana as a true bastion of democracy and cooperation.

She stated that even though her tenure was short, she will continue to support Ghana’s vision for peace and progression, especially in the area of human rights and security.



Ms. Csaba said these when she paid a farewell visit to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr. Thomas Mbomba, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, following the completion of her duty tour in Ghana.



For his part, Mr. Mbomba commended the High Commissioner on the work she has done in strengthening bilateral ties between Ghana and Canada in the areas of energy, agriculture, trade and defence.

He implored the High Commissioner to continue to champion the ideals of Ghana wherever she goes.



Mr. Mbomba extended his best wishes to Ms. Csaba in her future endeavours and assured her of Ghana’s determination to support her successor in further strengthening the bonds of friendship between Ghana and Canada.