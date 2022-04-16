Ghana urgently in need of selfless leadership - Duffuor

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is advocating selfless service in Ghana’s leadership.

He made the remark in a Facebook post to extend his felicitations to Ghanaians ahead of the Easter Celebration.



“As we commemorate the death of our Lord Jesus Christ on this Good Friday, may the sacrifice of His life remind our nation’s leadership of the value of selfless service, which Ghana urgently needs,” he said.



Meanwhile, Dr. Kwabena Duffour has launched Phase One of a grassroots party empowerment and self-financing project dubbed the “Ahot)” Project for the opposition NDC party at the Ashaiman constituency in the Greater Accra Region.



The party elders as well as the rank and file of the NDC including constituency and branch executives attended the launch of the project.



Speaking at the launch to formally begin the implementation of the project, the former Finance Minister and Bank of Ghana Governor told party supporters the project is an outcome of his stakeholder engagements with the rank and file of the NDC and his quest to bring a new approach to politics.

“The Ahot) project launched today is a testament of the power of stakeholder engagement and its credit rests on the rank and file of the party. All these years, you have held the fort for the party and borne the responsibility of catering for the needs of your many constituents. Late night calls about a member rushed to the hospital, days when you struggle to pool funds for party mobilization and the numerous financial burdens which come with your leadership as constituency executives”.



The idea of Ahot) which means ‘’relief’’ in the Akan language according to the project manager Abass Osabutey, is the outcome of a business feasibility study commissioned by Dr. Duffuor and carried out by a technical team throughout the 275 constituencies in the country to identify the most feasible and sustainable business idea capable of financing NDC party activities at the local level.



He explained that each constituency shall receive accessories, logistics and equipment worth 30,000 Ghana cedis to enable the smooth implementation of the business project. This brings the total investment to 8,250,000 Ghana cedis.



“For example, in our local settings, social events such as funerals, naming ceremonies, marriage ceremonies, durbars, political campaigns and rallies are mostly outdoor activities. This places high demand on plastic chairs, canopies, public address systems, power generators, podiums, mobile toilets etc.



Phase One of the project which starts from the Ashaiman constituency will cover forty eight (48) constituencies selected, based on constituencies with the highest voter population and those that are orphan constituencies.’’