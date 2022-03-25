Ghana vs Nigeria: MPs wear Black Stars jersey to show support

Some members of parliament in Ghana Jersey

Some Members of Parliament showed up on the floor of the house in Black Stars jersey ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.



This follows a directive by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, after a statement rallying the country’s support to the national team on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The statement delivered by the New Edubiase MP, Adams Abdul-Salam called on Ghanaians to put behind them the abysmal performance of the Black Stars during the just-ended AFCON tournament and back the team to victory.



“It is evident and has almost become a cliché when we say football is what binds us together as a nation. Anytime the Black Stars are playing such important games, the whole country rallies behind the team to urge them to attain victory.”



Contributing to the discussion, some MPs called on the players to go all out and whip the Super Eagles since it will be heart-wrenching and devastating for Ghana to miss out on this year’s tournament slated for Qatar.



Meanwhile, acting skipper Thomas Partey has noted with optimism that the players are ready to get over their Nigerian counterparts.