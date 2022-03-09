Ghana was a leading light in Africa – Kwesi Pratt

Managing editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt

Pratt says Ghana is now in reverse gear

Togo had no pipe-borne water in the 1960, Pratt



Ghana use to be miles ahead of West African states, Pratt



Renowned journalist and managing editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt, has said that Ghana performing worse economically compared to its West African neighbours is really problematic.



In an interview on Peace FM, monitored by Ghana, Kwesi Pratt said that Ghana use to be a beacon of economic stability in the sub-region.



“We are in a major crisis; we now compare ourselves with countries in West African countries like Togo. If we have gotten to a stage where we are comparing ourselves to Togo then things are really worse.

“The first time I went to Lome in the 1960s, I could not believe it, there was no pipe-borne water. The tarred road in Lome was only one. Ghana was miles head of Togo. So, if today we are comparing our economic statistics to that of Togo then we have really regressed.



“… over the past years, Ghana was the leading life in Africa. So, how come we are now comparing our economic performance to countries like Burkina Faso and the likes,” said in Twi.



The renowned journalist made these remarks reacting to comments that Ghana had the worse tax to Gross Domestic Product ratio, worse budget deficit, and worse currency in the subregion.



Meanwhile, the World Bank Country Director, Pierre Laporte described Ghana’s economic hardship as very serious, urging the government to explained to the citizenry the true economic situation of the country.



“Yes, COVID-19 has not helped. But even before COVID-19, there were signs that the situation was getting a little bit challenging. So, the key thing is to be transparent with the people. Yes, the figures speak for themselves, but not everybody is as educated as we are. Not everyone understands what the numbers mean, so it is important to talk about it like we are doing. More important is for us to find solutions for the problem,” he said.