Ghana will be horrible without the Church – Rev Christie Doe Tetteh

General Overseer of the Solid Rock Chapel International, Rev Dr Christie Doh Tetteh, has indicated that the contribution of the Church to the development of Ghana cannot be overemphasised.



Speaking on Joy FM's Christian Forum on the theme: "Ghana at 65, is the Church Still Relevant?" Dr Tetteh, however, noted that the Church cannot solve all the problems of the country, myjoyonline.com reported.



"The Church has permeated so many aspects of our society. Can you imagine Ghana without the Church? It will be horrible.

"The Church is doing its bit. Sixty-five years of gaining independence, Ghana is still not where we expect her to be, but what can we do? We still have hope and trust and believe in God that as long as we are the salt of the earth and the light of this world, the gates of hell will not prevail against the Church," the General Overseer is quoted.



Meanwhile, the head pastor and founder of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has said that Ghana cannot do without the Church because they run many vital facilities across the nation without which the country might collapse.



Agyinasare said that the Church, through its facilities, particularly schools, has trained most of the country's leaders.



"The Church has more schools in Ghana than probably the government. In fact, from some of the statistics I have, there are over 3,000 basic schools owned by churches, 53 Senior High Schools, 31 Colleges of Education, and eight Church established universities," he said.



"There are 183 health facilities and health training institutions owned by 21 different church denominations," he added.