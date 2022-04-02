Ghana will have no problems if all presidents are as honest as President Kufuor - Kwesi Pratt

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Renowned journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has commended former President John Kufuor for the level of honesty and respect he had for Ghanaians when he was president.



According to Pratt, Kufuor is the only president Ghana has had who consistently admitted his faults and begged for forgiveness from the people who elected him to govern.



The renowned journalist, who made these remarks in a Peace FM interview sighted by GhanaWeb, added that should all of Ghana’s presidents have ex-President Kufuor's honesty Ghana will have no problems.



“Should all our presidents and past presidents be truly like President Kufuor then we will have no problems... Throughout my life, former President Kufuor is the only president who comes out to say that he has faulted and should be forgiven … that courage, that respect that ex-President Kufuor gave to Ghanaians is unprecedented,” he said in Twi.