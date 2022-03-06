Ghana will not die but let’s cherish fearless honesty - Atta-Mills Institute to Ghanaians

Atta-Mills Institute

The Atta-Mills Institute has asked Ghanaians to cherish fearless honesty as the celebrates its 65th independence day anniversary.

In a statement issued by the Institute, it asked Ghanaians to remember that the national anthem and pledge hold the keys to unlocking the doors of the vast reserves of the nation’s mental drive in attaining higher heights of growth and development, and we must not downplay the value of these two vital National Symbols



The institute, therefore, believes it is our duty to be honest so we could unlock these potentials.



The statement which was signed by Founder and CEO Koku Anyidoho admitted it was not all gloom for Ghana but there were many feats worth celebrating.



“As we cherish our, Freedom, let us also uphold, Justice, because Freedom and Justice are the foundation of the Throne of Ghana. Most assuredly, there is more that unites us, than divides us.

May the Lord Almighty continue to bless our homeland Ghana and make us greater and stronger. Ghana shall not die; Ghana shall live to declare the glory of God! Blessed Happy Anniversary to us all,” he said.



