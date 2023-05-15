8
Ghana will recover, thrive again under Mahama’s leadership – Apaak

Clement Apaak Dog Meat Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has congratulated the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 98.9 percent vote for former President John Mahama.

In a statement the Builsa South lawmaker described the former President John Mahama as the truthful one for election 2024.

“Congratulations to the NDC for affirming (98.9%) the TRUTHFUL ONE as our flagbearer for election 2024. Let work towards victory 2024 commence.

“With hard work, dedication, commitment and unity of purpose, it won’t matter whether the NPP presents the LYING ONE or any other!” Dr. Apaak stated.

He continued: “The Truthful One will lead us to build the Ghana we want. The man to rescue and fix our nation is John Mahama. Under the leadership of JM Ghana will recover and thrive again. It’s not about JM and NDC, its about Ghana, let’s rally!”

Former President John Mahama has once again been elected to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress to the 2024 general elections following his landslide victory at the just-ended primaries of the party.

Mr. Mahama failed in his attempts in 2016 and 2020 elections to become President.

The NDC’s primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, saw Mr. Mahama sweeping 297,603 (98.9%) of the total valid votes to emerg as the flagbearer-elect of the NDC.

The Electoral Commission’s Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe made the declaration at the party’s headquarters in Accra in the early hours of Sunday.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
