Ghana will win gold if witchcraft is made an Olympic sport - Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni

• Ghana had a poor outing in the just ended Olympic Games

• Out of five sporting disciplines, only boxing earned Ghana a bronze medal



• Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni believes witchcraft as a sport will earn Ghana gold in Paris 2024 Olympics



Ghana had a poor outing at the hust ended 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan; winning one medal out of five disciplines the country participated in.



The heroics of Samuel Takyi in boxing was the route that earned Ghana a bronze medal, our first medal in 22 years i.e. since Barcelona 1992.

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has however shared an idea of a sport that can win Ghana gold medals - "pulling people down" and witchcraft.



"If the IOC introduces “abro” and “bayie” in the next Olympics, Ghana will win Gold medals," he posted on Twitter on Sunday, August 8.



Ghana sent athletes for boxing, judo, swimming, athletics and weightlifting but it was only Takyi's boxing feat that secured the country a place on the podium.



