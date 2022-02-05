Ghana won't burn if E-Levy is not implemented - NPP MP

MP for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako Mensah

Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako Mensah has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the government to implement the contentious electronic levy, popularly known as e-levy.

The E-Levy has been shot down by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some Ghanaians as they refuse to accept it, arguing the levy will worsen the sufferings of the citizenry.



Approval of the E-Levy remains hanging as the Majority and Minority members of Parliament cannot come to a consensus on voting for its implementation.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Hon. Adomako Mensah built a defense for the E-Levy by reiterating statements by his colleague MPs and members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) which suggests that it is the panacea for Ghana's economic problems.

Calling for more engagements between government and the public on the relevance of the e-levy, he said; "Nobody has said Ghana will burn if the e-levy is not implemented. No! I'm sure, as I sit here, there is no government worker who is not being paid. The country is still moving on but if the e-levy is not implemented, no matter what it will distort the budget because we factored it into our budget calculations. I'm glad the engagement is ongoing; better late than never."



He added; "Ghana, yes, we have challenges but it's not an economy on its knees...As at now, yes, we have challenges. We agree that we have challenges. I believe very strongly that we can, as a country, on our own manage the situation internally and this is why the government is bringing out measures to generate revenue internally."